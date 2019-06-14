Ghana: Sunyani MCE Lures Private Sector for Devt

Justina Owusu Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has rallied the support of the private sector to push the development of the municipality and the Bono Region to the next level.

She emphasised the assembly's readiness to partner with the private sector to implement social and poverty intervention programmes, and flagship policies of the government that would bring about sustainable development in the municipality.

Interacting with executives of the Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA), Mrs Banahene noted that her doors were always opened to the private sector for initiatives that would drive the holistic development of Sunyani and its environs.

Executives of the association paid a courtesy call to congratulate the MCE on her appointment, introduce themselves and also brief her about the association's objectives in Sunyani.

Mrs Banahene noted that the private sector was a key partner of government and the engine of growth, saying, "An active private sector is a catalyst that can easily propel local economic growth and facilitate accelerated national progress."

She praised the association for its dynamism and developmental initiatives and urged the leadership to assist and support in the crusade to control the level of moral decadence among the youth in the municipality.

Atta Akoto Snr, President of the Sunyani Youth Development Association, on behalf of the executives and members, pledged their unflinching support and assistance for the MCE to deliver efficiently and effectively for the successful implementation of the government's policies and programmes for the socio-economic well-being of the populace. -gna.org