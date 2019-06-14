Ghana: Extra Stout Armwrestling Challenge Moves to K'si

The Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi is scheduled to host the next stage of the Eagle Extra Stout Armwrestling Challenge this Saturday.

Dubbed 'The Ashanti Challenge', this event has already been to the Western, Eastern and the Brong Regions with the objective of encouraging participation.

The Ashanti event, which is opened to the general public (men and women 18 years and above in six weight categories), will also serve as a platform for crowning the best Armwrestlers in the Ashanti Region who may eventually be drafted into the national team.

Janet and Son's spot at Krofuom, a suburb of Kumasi, will host the event which has already generated a 'wrangle' as two of Ghana's best Derrick Kwakye aka 'Asoka' and Mark Antwi 'the Punisher' are hotly billed to encounter each other to settle on who is the best puller in the country.

The Ashanti Challenge is expected to be the biggest and most-attended per the anxiety by players and patrons as registration is free for players, who will be drawn from the gyms, keep fit clubs, security services, tertiary institutions and the general community.

Ahead of the June 22 event, GAF and Eagle Extra Stout will take Armwrestling to the communities with friendly battles in selected training gyms and drinking spots/bars around Amakom, Bantama, Kejetia, Suntreso, Patase, Dechemso and other areas within and outside Kumasi, all directed at sensitising the communities and would-be players for the Ashanti Challenge.

The Eagle Extra Stout Armwrestling Challenge is a collaboration between the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and Eagle Extra Stout brand, a full flavoured and satisfying stout from Accra Brewery Limited.

Vice President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, has eulogised Accra Brewery Limited, for their investment in the least-financed sports such as Armwrestling, Inter-schools athletics, club soccer, etc.

"For us at the Armwrestling Federation, a huge developmental burden has been taken off us and we're thankful to Eagle Extra Stout," he said.

The Brand Manager of Eagle Extra Stout from ABL, Mr John Baptist Akado, has indicated that the marriage with GAF has been successful, and has confirmed that the company will continue to engage in the development and promotion of Armwrestling - hinting that the next stop will be in the Upper East Region.

Awesome prizes, ranging from trophy, cash, and products from sponsors are available for grabs by winners.