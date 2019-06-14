Ghana: Tv3 Talented Kids Winner Made 'Sanitation Ambassador'

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has conferred the title of 'Sanitation Ambassador' on seven-year-old, Nakeeyat Abdul Daramani Sam, winner of TV3 Talented Kids season 10 reality show.

For the next two years, she is expected to educate her fellow pupils and the community on quality disposal methods of waste, to help ensure a clean environment.

The title was bestowed on young Nakeeyat when she visited the sector Minister in Accra yesterday.

As part of the acknowledgement, the girl was presented with a citation, money and assorted food items.

"You were so eloquent, confident and passionate in your delivery, which touched the hearts of many audience and many others. No wonder you were adjudged the best performer for this year's contest," the citation read.

Addressing parents, journalists and organisers of the event, Ms Dapaah said the gesture was to honour Nakeeyat for her extraordinary performance during the TV3 Talented Kids season 10 reality show.

According to the minister, the message little Nakeeyat put across through her poem at the contest, touched on critical environmental issues, which many Ghanaians tend to overlook.

"Her presentation during the event highlighted the need to protect water bodies, flora and fauna of the environment," she stated.

On her role as 'Sanitation Ambassador', Ms Dapaah said she was expected to educate Ghanaians on keeping a clean environment through her poems.

Ms Dapaah disclosed that her ministry was working closely with other sector ministries to re-engineer roads and drains in the country, to address sanitation challenges.

She said that ensuring cleanliness needed all hands-on deck, and called on all and sundry to reduce filth.

That, Ms Dapaah said, would ensure the realisation of the President's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in the West African sub-region.

Mr Sedem Ofori, Head of Corporate Affairs, Media General Group, assured the minister of his outfit's support, to ensure a clean Ghana, adding that the group had began rolling out of initiatives on sanitation to address the issue.