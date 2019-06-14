Ghana: Tamale Residents Get Free Medical Screening

Tamale — Dr Ibrahim Anyars Imoro, National Coordinator of National Builders Corps (MaBCo), has organised a free medical screening exercise in some selected communities in the Tamale Central Constituency in the Northern Region.

This, according to him was to help improve upon the health status of the people in the constituency.

Dr Ayars said the health screening was to afford people of the area to know their health status on HIV, sugar level, blood pressure, Hepatitis B, malaria and other related health issues

He explained that many people in the area sometimes found it difficult to go for medical checkups, hence the free health screening.

Dr Ayars reaffirmed his desire to continue to serve the people with the little opportunity that comes his way.

The NaBCo boss assured that he would continue to organise similar medical screening exercise for the people of his constituency to ensure that their health status were improved.

Dr Ayars stressed that he would not only be organising free health screening but would also supply them with basic drugs, adding that those diagnosed with complicated diseases would be assisted to get quality medical care at referral hospitals.

He advised them to undergo regular medical checkups to know their health conditions to prevent them from future illness.

A benefiary, Hajia Abiba Abdulai, for his part, thanked Dr Ayars for humanitarian service in the communities.

She said it was always difficult for some of them to go to the hospital to access health care due to the busy nature of their work.