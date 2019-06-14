14 June 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko Sues the Star Over HIV Status Report, Files Negative Status Proof

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has sued the Star newspaper over a report implying that a High Court judge reviewed his jail term and subsequently released him in 2002 because was HIV positive.

Sonko attached HIV test results in his suit papers filed on Friday indicating that he is negative while terming the claims by the publication as malicious.

The paper had suggested that Sonko was released from jail three months before completing his twelve-month sentence by late High Court judge, Samuel Oguk.

Sonko's lawyer, Cecil Miller had written to Radio Africa Group demanding an apology over the story carried by the group's daily on June 7.

He said actions by the Star amounted to character assassination costing his reputation, urging the court to find the publication liable for general damages and slander.

Kenya

African Takes Toronto Raptors to Historic NBA Victory

The Toronto Raptors have made history by winning the first NBA championship in their 24-year history, beating the Golden… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.