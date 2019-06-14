Sudan: American High Ranking Officials Meet Lt. Gen. Al Burhan

The Transitional Military Council President, Lieutenant General Abdul Fatah Al Burhan, on Thursday received the visiting US Assistant Secretary for Africa, Tibor Nagy,

Khartoum, Sudan (sudanow) -The Transitional Military Council President, Lieutenant General Abdul Fatah Al Burhan, on Thursday received the visiting US Assistant Secretary for Africa, Tibor Nagy, the first such meeting between the military in Sudan and the American administration officials. The American top diplomat for Africa, Nagy, is also accompanied by the American Special Envoy to the Sudan, Donald Booth.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs said the two sides held talks centering on developments in the Sudan and steps the government should take to transit power to civilians, the role USA as a superpower could play to help mitigate the crisis and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Sidiq Mohamed Abdullah, Director of the American and European Affairs at the Ministry, said the meeting was characterized by a "frank exchange of views" on both sides. Lt Gen Al Burhan briefed the American visitor on all developments that occurred following the 11th of April- the date Omar Bashir was dethroned by a youth popular uprising that was joined by the Army- and the process of negotiations with the leaders of the popular uprising, the Forces for Freedom and Change.

The ambassador said General Burhan has expressed hope for boosting relations between the Sudan and the USA, a superpower that would be an impetus to the political settlement process currently underway in the country.

He said General Burhan has reaffirmed that the Military Council is open to the expected positive role by the United States of America and the international community towards reaching a political settlement in the Sudan.

The American official was meanwhile quoted as saying his meeting with Burhan was frank and discussed the events that occurred on June the 3rd 2019 and the need for an independent and transparent investigation into the incidents, saying the united states of American backs the efforts already put in place by the East African Development grouping (IGAD), the African Union and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

The American official was referring to the violent dispersing of thousands of pro-democracy youth who were in sit-in area near the army headquarters in Khartoum. An armed force attacked the area at the early hours of June the 3rd, vacating the two month old sit in but at a price.

The government ministry of health says 61 people were killed, mostly youth and civilians, but the Forces for Freedom and Change say hundreds were killed and demanded an independent investigation.

The Military Council head, Gen Burhan conceded the use of force, presented his apologies in a televised statement and said a thorough investigation will be carried out. Last week the Council said "a number of military officers" were arrested in relations to the killing of protesters and that the outcome would be made public within three days, 72 hours.

The American diplomat has meanwhile stressed that the international community wants what the Sudanese people ask for which is a civilian government and a solution for Sudan's economic problems in a way that would allow the east African country play its regional role.

He was quoted as expressing his hope that Sudanese -USA relations be in a better position.

The American official arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday and immediately held a meeting with Sudanese acting Undersecretary at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador (Mrs.) Ilham Ibrahim for talks on political developments in the Sudan where pro-democracy activists are demanding a return to civilian rule.

Observers note that the Americans have increased their attention and concern with the Sudan and development in Khartoum. The US state department announced the re-appointment of Ambassador Donald Booth as Special Envoy to the Sudan. Booth. It said Ambassador Booth will lead U.S. efforts to support a political solution to the current crisis that reflects the will of the Sudanese people.

The Special Envoy, Booth, is accompanying Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy to meetings in Khartoum and Addis Ababa June 12-13, 2019.

Booth told reporters following the meeting that the international community backs Sudanese desire for a transition to a civilian government.