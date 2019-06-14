Ghana: First Lady Calls for Integration of Alternative Medicine in the Health System

press release

The First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo has called for greater integration of alternative and conventional medicine into the health care system to enhance efficiency in medical treatments for all persons.

She said there was also the need to create an accessible health system, using conventional medicine, homeopathic and well researched and safe alternative remedies in the nearest future.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new Nature's Cure Centre, a division of Impact Diagnostic Centre in Accra, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said alternative medicine had much to offer the country as it continued to provide great benefits to communities.

"What we must do is to endeavour to contribute and share the best that alternative medicine has to offer as an alternative and complementary system, and strive to continue integrating conventional and alternative medicine, for the ultimate benefit of all," she said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said while alternative medicinal treatments like homeopathy which was popular in the twentieth century died down, the numerous benefits directly linked with the practice had created a wave of interest, with more people resorting to alternative medicine as complementary to orthodox medicine.

She stated that although alternative medicines consistently received some criticisms, its proven efficacy at treating many medical conditions had compelled its garnering of more followers.

She expressed optimism that with the establishment of the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Directorate at the Ministry of Health that provided guidance and direction for the practice in Ghana, more Ghanaians would feel comfortable to resort to both homeopathy and conventional medicines.

"Already, health facilities like LEKMA, Police Hospital, Komfo Anokye and La Polyclinic are running pilot projects, incorporating alternative medicine with conventional medicine," the First lady stated.

She, therefore, congratulated the management of Nature's Cure Centre for setting up the place and for their determination to enhance confidence in homeopathy as alternative medicine, through responsible and professional practice.

She said that the move was in line with the government's objective to provide safe comprehensive health services to Ghanaians.

Mrs. Aku Sika Bediako, Group Chief Executive Officer of Impact Medical and Diagnostic Centre, Dashen opticians and Nature's Cure, said the facility was well resourced with homeopathic specialists who have been trained to administer homeopathy as an alternative medication to conventional medicine.

She, therefore, urged the public to feel free to patronise the services for better well-being.

Source: GNA

Created: 14 June 2019

Hits: 82