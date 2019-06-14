Angola and France Strengthen Maritime Security

Luanda — A French military vessel named "Commandant Bouan" docked on Thursday in Luanda Port, aiming to strengthen maritime security cooperation between Angola and France.

With 100 people on board, among them four women, the ship will remain in Luanda Port until next Monday.

Speaking to the press, the French ambassador to Angola, Sylvain Itté, said that the presence of the French vessel on the Angolan coast concretizes and testifies to the will expressed by the two governments to reinforce cooperation in the area of Maritime Defence.

The French navy's stay at the port of Luanda will enable military exercises at sea between the two navies, according to the ambassador.

He said the visit is part of the Yaoundé Protocol, an international agreement that aims to strengthen and defend the security of the coasts of the Gulf of Guinea region.

The French Navy, which patrols the Gulf of Guinea, has been instrumental in combating piracy and illegal fishing in the coastal zone.