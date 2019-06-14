Sudan: Abul - Majd Calls for All-Military Sovereign Council

Khartoum — Chair of People's Alliance Party and member coalition of national accord parties , Dr Osman Abul-Majd has called the forces of freedom and change not adopt exclusion , marginalization and political tactics so as to achieve slogan of freedom, peace and justice.

He said the alliance supports a two-year transitional period , all-military sovereign council and a civilian cabinet to be formed from independent , experienced and qualified persons with no political affiliations.

Dr Abul-Majd called for formation of the national and states legislative councils from all effective political and societal forces without exclusion.

" We have no objection to form an independent committee to investigate corruption without regional or international interventions" said Abul-Majd.

He stressed that person should not held responsible of other's mistake to block the way before resort to revenge which, he said, would enter the country into cycle of conflicts and disputes.

Dr Abul-Majd called on arms holders of " Sudan Call" to seize opportunity of the revolution success to achieve a comprehensive peace during the interim period and to participate with other political and societal forces in supporting processes of peace , security and stability in the country.