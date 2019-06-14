Sudan: TMC Political Committee to Hold Press Conference Thursday

Khartoum — The political committee of the Transitional Military Council(TMC) will hold press conference Thursday 08:00pm at the republican palace to shed light on the current political situation.
Invitation is extended to all media.
Khartoum — The political committee of the Transitional Military Council(TMC) will hold press conference Thursday 08:00pm at the republican palace to shed light on the current political situation.
Invitation is extended to all media.
Sudan civil society activist Hassan Abdelati spoke to FRED OLUOCH on the situation in their country, challenges and the… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.