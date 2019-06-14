13 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC Political Committee to Hold Press Conference Thursday

Khartoum — The political committee of the Transitional Military Council(TMC) will hold press conference Thursday 08:00pm at the republican palace to shed light on the current political situation.

Invitation is extended to all media.

Sudan

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.