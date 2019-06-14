Sudan: Garaham Inspects Works At Council for Protection of Copyright

The undersecretary of ministry of culture, tourism and antiquities, Dr Garaham Abdul-Gadir accompanied by heads of some departments of the ministry continued Thursday inspection visits to councils and departments affiliated to the ministry.

The undersecretary stood on work at different sections of the council for protection of copyright and neighboring rights operating in areas of registering , classification, supervision and archive.

Dr Garaham also heard a briefing on the council's role in raising awareness of the intellectual property rights and the council's 2019 plan.

He commended efforts made in registering , classifying and monitoring the cultural, artistic and literary contents , referring to importance of working as a team to make the ministry carry out its required role in order to contribute to progress of the country.