Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for African Affairs

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, received at the Republican Palace Thursday the Assistant US Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy, in the presence of US envoy to Sudan Donald Booth.

In a press statement, the Director of European and American Administration at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Siddiq Mohamed Abdalla, said that the meeting was characterized by frank exchange of views between the two sides.

He said that the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council gave an explanation at the meeting on what has taken place in Sudan after April 11 and progress of the negotiations path with the partners of the Transitional Military Council in the political process.

He said that Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan expressed Sudan's aspiration to strengthen its relations with the United States as super power that has positive role that the Sudanese people are looking forward to it for pushing forward the ongoing political settlement process to achieve the aspired stability.

The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council affirmed the openness of the Council on the positive role expected from the United States and the international community to reach a political settlement.

The US Assistant Secretary of State expressed his appreciation of the opportunity to meet the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council at the current sensitive time in the history of Sudan.

Meanwhile, Nagy pointed out that the meeting was characterized by frankness and discussed the events of June 4, calling for an independent and transparent investigation.

He pointed to the support of the United States of America to the efforts of IGAD, the African Union and the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

He pointed out that all the international community wants what the Sudanese people want for the civil state and to find solutions to the economic problems in Sudan, so that it can play its important role in the region.

The US special envoy for Sudan, Donald Booth, expressed his pleasure over his appointment as an envoy to Sudan, referring to his previous experience as a diplomat in dealing with Sudan.

He stressing the desire of the international community to support the aspiration of the Sudanese people to a civilian government.