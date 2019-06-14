Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Employees Empower Youth During 21 Days of Y'ello Care

Liberia is characterized by a youthful population and they possess enormous potential to drive economic growth and help their communities thrive.

It is against this backdrop that Lonestar Cell MTN is hosting its annual employee volunteerism program, 21 Days of Y'ello Care, from 1 to 21 June with youth empowerment as its theme for the campaign.

During the program, Lonestar Cell MTN will deliver ICT empowerment training for students of the G. W. Gibson High School, Bassa High School, Gboveh High School, and J. W. Pearson High School. The company will also make donations to the schools.

Commenting on the campaign, Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Executive Officer, UcheOfodile said, "We believe that the youth of Liberia will be the driving force behind the development and economic growth of the nation. Our goal for our 21 Days of Y'ello Care program is to do our part to support young Liberians and equip them with the necessary skills they need to deliver this bright future."

MsOfodile added, "Lonestar Cell MTN understands that digital innovations have the power to transform lives and we believe that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern, connected life. We want to connect young people with technology and empower them to use their new skills to develop innovative solutions that will positively transform their individual communities and Liberia as a whole."

The 21 Days of Y'ello Care program is taking place in all the markets that make up MTN's footprint in Africa and the Middle East, of which Lonestar Cell MTN is a part.-Press release