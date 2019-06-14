Liberia: House to Investigate LTA

The House of Representatives instructs its Committee on posts and Telecommunications to investigate the Liberia Telecommunications Authority or LTA on the rationale behind shutting down of the internet and all social media networks in the country during the June 07 protest.

The Plenary of the House mandates the committee to have authorities of the LTA explain why they took the action, which reported caused the Government of Liberia loss about US$100K in revenue.

The body took the decision here Tuesday, following the submission of a communication by Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative Thomas Goshua.

In his communication to Plenary, Rep. Goshua raises concerns as to what would have happened during the course of the protest as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram were shut down.

He argues that it was unfair to the Liberian people for the internet to be shut down on that day.The committee is expected to report in two weeks.

The entire country was disconnected from the rest of the world via internet and the social media during Friday's protest organized by the group, Council of Patriots to petition the Government of Liberia for reforms in the governance system under President George Manneh Weah. By Bridgett Milton-Editing by Jonathan Browne