Liberia: International Partners Salute Liberians

Liberia's international partners have commended all stakeholders for the peaceful manner in which the June 7 protest took place and record it as another of Liberia's achievements in the consolidation of democracy, peace and stability.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday and signed by over a dozen partners including the African Union, ECOWAS, EU, the United States, China, France, Germany, United Nations (UN), Canada, Ireland, Norway, Sweden and United Kingdom (UK), the partners commended the Government of Liberia (GoL) for respecting the right to peaceful assembly, and ensuring that security was provided to all citizens.

The country's partners also commended the Council of Patriots (CoP) for organizing the protest in an orderly and peaceful manner. The International Partners in Liberia also congratulate the people of Liberia for demonstrating their commitment to peace.

"We welcome the high level of cooperation between the Government, including security agencies, and the protest organizers. We also recognize the role played by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observers and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) monitors," the statement noted.

"We stress the importance of inclusiveness, national dialogue, unity and continued respect for the rule of law to move Liberia's development goals forward. In this regard, we welcome the statement made by H.E. President George Weah on 11 June 2019, including his call to all concerned Liberian stakeholders for a round-table discussion on the economy, and affirm our pledge to support this initiative," it added.

The International Partners in Liberia further committed itself to continue supporting the government and people of Liberia in their efforts to consolidate peace and, as stated by the President yesterday, place the "country on a path of sustainable development and transformation."