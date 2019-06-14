Liberia: BYC Meets LISCR At Ats On Sunday

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) Cup Final has been transferred from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County to Monrovia.

The finals will take place on Sunday, 16 June at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia with Blanco FC taking on Earth Angels in the female category at 1:30PM and defending champions Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) meeting LISCR FC at 3:30PM in the male category.

The LFA cites weather condition as reason for the transfer, saying the Executive Committee resolved to relocate the finals in the best interest of all parties.

It expresses regret over the transfer of the 2019 knockout finals from the Doris Williams Sports pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County to the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.The decision follows an emergency executive committee meeting in the boardroom on 11 June.

According to the football house, the admission fees for the Sunday game is around the field, LD$200, around VIP LD$500 and VIP, US$10 or its Liberian dollars equivalent.

It was BYC that first secured their slot in the final following their dramatic 5-2 win against Keitrace FC.In the second match LISCR FC joined BYC as finalists after seeing off LPRC Oilers 2-0.

A goal from Alloy Brown and Curtis Koon were the ultimate desired as the 'Shipping Boys' reached their third successive FA Cup Final.This year's final is a repeat of last year's edition where BYC trashed LISCR 4-0 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.By Sally Gaye