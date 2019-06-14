South Africa: Four House Robbery Suspects Nabbed in Vredenburg

Four people, who have allegedly been linked to a housebreaking in Vredenburg in the Western Cape, have been nabbed and expected to make their first appearance in court next week.

According to police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo, "the suspects broke into the house and gained access through the glass door. However they were surprised by the presence of the owner inside the premises and threatened him with a knife and fled with items, such as a laptop, wallet and cellphone".

After police pursued them, the four men were apprehended and alleged stolen items were recovered by police.

Malo said the men were aged 19, 20, 21 and 23.

They are expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on charges of house robbery on June 17.

