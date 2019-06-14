14 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four House Robbery Suspects Nabbed in Vredenburg

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kamva Somdyala

Four people, who have allegedly been linked to a housebreaking in Vredenburg in the Western Cape, have been nabbed and expected to make their first appearance in court next week.

According to police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo, "the suspects broke into the house and gained access through the glass door. However they were surprised by the presence of the owner inside the premises and threatened him with a knife and fled with items, such as a laptop, wallet and cellphone".

After police pursued them, the four men were apprehended and alleged stolen items were recovered by police.

Malo said the men were aged 19, 20, 21 and 23.

They are expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on charges of house robbery on June 17.

Source: News24

South Africa

On the Day of the African Child, Fight for the Rights of Our Girls

On this year's Day of the African Child on June 16, heads of state, ministers, religious leaders, community leaders,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.