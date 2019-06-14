Ghana: Vodafone Cash Targets Five Million Subscribers

Vodafone Ghana has assured Ghanaians of adequate security and excellent mobile money services as it ups campaign to move the more than five million subscribers onto the Vodafone cash wallet.

According to the company it had improved on its security apparatus to control fraudulent activities on mobile money transactions to protect the interest of subscribers and mobile money users in general.

"With the introduction of the Vodafone 'Ahotor product', Vodafone cash remains the only mobile money operator that allows unlimited transactions throughout the month without charges," says Mr Samuel Sarpong, the General Manager, Sales and Distribution.

Speaking at the launch of the Vodafone cash month held at the Techiman Central Market in the Bono East Region, Mr Sarpong explained: "Vodafone Ahotor deducts only GHȻ3 from the customer's account at the beginning of the month".

Customers can subscribe to the offer by dialing *110#.

Mr Sarpong indicated that Vodafone cash had targeted to provide absolute financial security service to businesses, market women, fish mongers, traders and entrepreneurs who travelled along with huge sums of money and sometimes fell victim to armed robbery.

"With Vodafone cash subscribers can go into their wallet and do money mobile transactions at anywhere in the country without difficulties," he said, adding that Vodafone cash agents were spread across the country to assist subscribers and mobile money users.

He announced the company had dedicated the month of June as Vodafone cash month and was therefore giving out cash rewards to its loyal customers and agents as well as other incentives to revive inactive customers whenever they activated the service.

Vodafone cash has also collaborated with over 100 selected shops and restaurants across the country to deliver heavy discounts to customers when they purchase items using the service.

In addition, Mr Sarpong said loyal agents of the company would also be rewarded with coloured television sets and smart phones. GNA