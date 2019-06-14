14 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Gauteng Education - Plan for Getting It Right in the Early Learning Stage

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi held a consultative meeting on Friday, 14 June to share the department's blueprint for the next five-year term.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi has a key focus for his next political term - Early Childhood Development.

Addressing a full hall of educators, learners and SGB members at Nasrec, Johannesburg, Lesufi outlined the department's road map for the next five years (2019-2024) and to also solicit input from relevant stakeholders.

According to Lesufi, the department's top priority in this political term is Early Childhood Development (ECD). This comes after "a political decision [was] taken to move ECD from the Department of Social Development to Education".

"All our primary schools must prepare to have two important grades - Grade RR and R," Lesufi said. Considering the bugbear that is overcrowding, the MEC says that a team has been organised to restructure classrooms across all primary schools in the province.

He added that ECD is a primary facet of fixing and building the education system emphasising that "if we can't get ECD right, we won't get the entire education system right".

Infrastructure is also on the department's priority list.

Lesufi said that there are 180 schools...

South Africa

DA Lays Criminal Complaint Against Bathabile Dlamini

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid a criminal complaint against Bathabile Dlamini, saying that she was silent about… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.