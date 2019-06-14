Ghana: Two Armed Robbers Shoot Mobile Money Vendor

Tema — A mobile money vendor was on Wednesday, shot in the leg at Tema Community 4, in an attempted robbery by two armed men.

Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, confirmed that at about 4pm, two young men on a motorcycle, wielding a pistol attacked and shot the vendor.

The victim was said to have raised the alarm, which led to the arrest of one of the men, who was in possession of the pistol.

The suspect, Awal Mohammed, 28, a Malian, was beaten by a mob, and the police arrived at the scene and saved him.

According to DSP Darkwah, Mohammed was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival, and the body had been deposited at the mortuary.

The police PRO said a pistol with six rounds of ammunition was retrieved from Mohammed, and a motorcycle impounded.

He said the victim was currently responding to treatment at the hospital at the time of filing this report, and appealed to the public to volunteer information to assist the police arrest the second suspect.