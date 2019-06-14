Ghana: I Will Rebrand NALAG - Nkum

Sunyani — An aspiring president of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), Bismark Nkum, has assured that he will help rebrand the association to make it better known to the citizenry if he is elected as president.

He explained that 'NALAG Day,' would be instituted and tied to core functions of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, the association would choose to highlight issues such as sanitation, health, security and education as part of the celebration.

Mr Nkum, who is currently the Gomoa West District Chief Executive, noted that 'NALAG Day' would be celebrated annually across the country as a way of making the association vibrant and recognised by the citizenry.

Addressing the media in Sunyani, ahead of the upcoming national conference of NALAG, which is scheduled to take place in the Bono regional capital this weekend, Mr Nkum declared "if I am elected as the association's president, I will ensure constant updates to member assemblies through emails and postal systems to keep members abreast of happenings in NALAG.

"I also intend to provide a platform for healthy engagements among Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), presiding members (PM) and assembly members to enable them have constant interactions to discuss matters of common interest.

"These platforms will also provide an opportunity for MMDCEs especially presiding members to speak on issues bothering welfare of assembly members and presiding members as well as issues concerning whether or not assembly members should be properly remunerated.

"There are plans to institute a welfare scheme to cater for the social needs of MMDCEs, PMs and assembly members as major players of grassroot participation, I will create help-desk to liaise with assemblies that may require assistance in terms of their daily engagements with ministries, departments and agencies embark on an audacious mission to secure service passports for presiding members and assembly members to facilitate their travels abroad," Mr Nkum touted.