Ghana: U-Ton Engineering Obtains ISO Certification

Country Manager for U-ton Engineering Limited, Issah Abdulai Afugu says the company will build on the success chalked over the years.

The company has made strides in its operations leading to obtaining the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification.

Speaking during a ceremony to present the certificate in Accra, Mr Afugu said, the feat was remarkable to the fibre infrastructure company and would improve upon their operations.

The company successfully received three of the ISO standards certification including, SO 9001:2015, ISO14001:2015 and ISO45001:2018.

The certification covers areas including Quality Management Systems, Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

"As a business operating in the technology space, this certification means a lot to us as it solidifies our capacity to not just satisfy the needs of our clients but also ensure the safety of workers," he stated.

He said "As a company, we have overtime put in place several measures to ensure that our employees work under the best environmental, health and safety standards."

He noted that, the certification does not signify the end of ensuring that the right thing was done but rather the beginning.

"I know that it is easy for companies to relax after achieving such feat but ISO is an internationally credible firm which would ensure the right thing is done. As a company, we are also committed to ensure that we get all hands on deck to unable us live up to expectation in these areas," he stressed.

He also expressed appreciation to stakeholders including employees and clients for their efforts adding that they were also owners of the achievement.

U-ton Engineering Limited is a Ghanaian-based engineering consortium and a fiber optics industry pioneer.

The company has about five years experience operating in the African telecommunications space and has engaged in an array of engineering activities mainly in Optical Fiber Networks, Micro-Ducts and Mini-Cables (MDMC) Supply and Installation, OPS and ISP Maintenance.