Ghana: NDC Yunyoo Accuses MP of Divisive Tendencies

National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in Yunyoo in the Savannah Region have asked delegates from the constituency to vote against the current Member of Parliament (MP), Joseph Bipoba Naabu, during the party's primary slated for August this year.

According to them, the MP had failed to work towards improving lives of constituents during his two terms as a member of the legislature saying, "As high as the office he holds is and the influence he should have had, constituents continue to languish in darkness because he has failed to get his own community and other communities hooked onto the national grid," a statement signed and issued by a former Communication Officer of the constituency, Emmanuel Gulari said.

It accused Mr Naabu of engaging in divisive actions and demonstrated bad leadership that had worsened the plight of constituents as the MP who did not support the candidature of former President John Mahama as flagbearer of the party in the upcoming presidential election, asked Mr Naabu not to contest in the parliamentary primary.

The statement said the party was at risk of losing the seat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if Mr Naabu was elected to contest parliamentary election in 2020.

However, in an interview with Ghanaian Times, Mr Naabu insisted that the allegations were false and were being perpetuated by some aggrieved members who lost their constituency executive positions.

He said such utterances only promoted divisiveness in the party, which could prove costly in the 2020 general elections, just as it derailed efforts in 2016 and urged constituents and all other members of the party to disregard such disruptive allegations.

"If we're aggrieved, the best way is to deal with issues internally, playing out issues in the media is not the way to go, I do not want to take that path, such disruptions affected the party in 2016, moving forward, we have to do things differently," Mr Naabu added.

Compelled to respond to allegation of diverting MPs Common Fund into personal property, he described it as falsehood founded on lack of information and noted that "together with the District Assembly, we have constituted a tender board which invites tenders from contractors and best given the contract, I do not singularly determine who works on project as it has been alleged," Mr Naabu said.