Ghana: UG Launches GUSA 2020 Games

The University of Ghana (UG), on Wednesday launched the 2020 Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) Games under the theme "Integrating Sports into Academia for Youth Empowerment and Development."

Scheduled for January, the 16-day event will attract nine public universities across the country to compete in 13 sporting disciplines.

Participating universities include, host UG, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), University of Development Studies (UDS) and University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The rest are, University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani.

Launching the event, Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel K. Offei said, the UG was ready to organize a world class event.

"We are preparing to host the rest of the universities in the country and are certain that the event would go down in history as one of the best in the country, "he stated.

He called on government to come on board to help speed up work on the Legon Sports Stadium and other facilities to make it ready ahead of the competition.

"The UG would support the LOC with all the resources they need to host the hundreds of students and thousands of spectators that would troop to the University for the competition, "he stressed.

Co-Chair of LOC and Director of Sports at the UG, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu added that the University was looking forward to hosting and winning the event.

He said the competition would produce talents that would feed the national teams and subsequently win medals for the country.

He also urged other participating universities to give out their all and give the host a run for their money.

Winners of the Logo competition and the theme song for the 2020 GUSA Games were also presented with their cheques; GH¢1,000 and GH¢1,500 respectively.