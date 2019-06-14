Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Cameroon - A More Spirited Effort Needed

Even though Cameroon kept the yellow jersey for three days, they were unable to win the overall competition that ended on June 9, 2019

The 16th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon has come and gone. Konstantinov Radoslav, 35, a Bulgarian cyclist who rides for French Club, Matriques Sport Cyclisme won the yellow jersey with a total time of 27h9'04". Cissé Isiaka (Côte d'Ivoire) was second in 27h09'24" and Byukusengue Pa trick (Rwanda) was third in 27h09'44". The last lap of the competition took place along the Bafia-Yaounde highway a distance of122.8km. The lap was won by Clovis Kamzong Abossolo from SNH Velo Club in 2h52'30".

Even though Clovis Kamzong Abossolo won the lap he was unable to win the yellow jersey. After thorough examinations and calculations, Konstantinov Radoslav was the winner. The best Cameroonian in the competition, Kamzong Abossolo, occupied the fifth position with 27h10'48"; 1'44" behind the winner. What has raised eyebrows is the fact that Cameroon cyclists have not been able to win the competition during the past three editions. The last time Cameroon won was in 2015 when Kamzong Abossolo emerged winner.

This year, Kamzong Abossolo wore the yellow jersey in Ebolowa, Kribi and Douala laps but he was unable to maintain his grip at the top during the seventh lap along the Loum-Dschang highway. The lap appeared difficult for the Cameroonian cyclists who could not match the other cyclists when it came to climbing. Tthe cyclists will go on a twoweek break before beginning preparations for the Grand Prix Chantal Biya Cycling Tour billed for October. He said the Cameroon Cycling Federation will work hard to ensure that the cyclists put up a good performance in the Grand Prix Chantal Biya