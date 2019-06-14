South Africa: Durban Curry - the Taste of Freedom

analysis

Erica Platter and Clinton Friedman stir the great, steaming cauldron that is Durban Curry in a new cookbook that's rich in colour and recipes and shows how this national treasure has moved and mutated with the times.

I was once, briefly, a beneficiary of the "dop system" of the old Cape Winelands. It was November 1992 and I had spent some months working with the Platters at their then Stellenbosch home of Delaire, long before it went all posh and Graff-y on us. I'd worked closely with Erica, who was always the desk-bound editor and word guardian in the background while John was out-and-about, tasting wines and getting each estate's story, as the face of the wine guide brand they created together.

What a sunny, leafy sojourn that was. Driving against the traffic each morning from Tamboerskloof to Delaire, parking beneath the trees, breaking for a light lunch, and ending the day with a glass of whatever was in their fridge. You can imagine: these were the wines John had been tasting before writing his assessment for the guide we were working on, so the next day Erica and I would be working on his words about those wines. And...