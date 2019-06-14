Tanzania: Dodoma Gets Kudos On Birth Certificates

DODOMA Region authorities have been commended for their commitment and engagement to make the under-five birth certificates issuance initiative campaign a success. The compliments were made here yesterday by the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA), Ms Emmy Hudson, when evaluating the initiative.

She said the special initiative for Dodoma launched in March this year lasting for almost less than three monthQ, the region hit a 90 per cent target in the under-five birth registration initiative.

Ms Hudson said during the campaign period, Dodoma Region managed to register 345,165 under five children which caters for the 90 per cent of the benchmark set. "Before the initiative, Dodoma in terms of percentage; the under-five birth registration was 9.3 per cent but during the initiative time they reached 90 per cent, something that you should be commended for," said the RITA Acting CEO.

She said the agency decided to take up the initiative countrywide due to the increasing need and demand for birth certificates requirement in a number of avenues and services.

Moreover, she said, they decided to bring the services closer to the community, to give the public time to engage in other economic activities rather than where they were supposed to travel to districts headquarters for the services.

"We realized that most of the people were not having the birth certificates due to fees that were attached to it and the distance they had to travel to get the certificates," she said, adding: "To save time and costs, RITA decided to follow them in their areas and for the under-five children, the certificates are being issued for free."

However, she said, the registration trend of the under-five children birth certificates have been dropping after the expiry of the campaign time, calling for the region to ensure that they keep the ball rolling.