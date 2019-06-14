Tanzania: National Health Insurance Is Still Ineffective in Villages

CITIZENS with National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) cards face difficulties in accessing treatment in remote villages because the cards are not accepted in village facilities.

"Let us find ways to help people in remote villages like Micheweni, because they cannot use NHIF cards there. The facilities in the villages need cash or unable to follow-up payments," Mr Suleiman Makame Ali (Ziwani) observed.

The legislator was joined by his colleagues to urge the government to find better ways to help those using NHIF in those areas so that they can get equal opportunity in accessing health care in the Islands.

Under Zanzibar's health policy, treatment is free-of-charge in all public facilities in Unguja and Pemba Islands, but there are some people, including civil servants working in the union government institutions who use NHIF.

President Ali Mohamed Shein has repeatedly said that his government cannot introduce health insurance because health services in Zanzibar are free to both the citizens and visitors who fall sick while here.