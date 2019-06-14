Tanzania: Zanzibar Plans to Use Its Own Funds On Huge Projects

FOLLOWING delays to get financial support from development partners, the Zanzibar government plans to use its own funds to complete construction of terminal II at its airport on Unguja Islands and a proposed new port.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Communication, and Transport, Dr. Sira Ubwa Mamboya revealed this before legislators approved the budget for her ministry for the fiscal year 2019/2020.

"There have been delays from China Exim Bank to release loan funds for the airport expansion, and and also it is taking long to solicit funds for the construction of the proposed new port at MpigaDuri, Maruhubi area, therefore we have opted to use our own money from taxpayers," the Minister said.

Zanzibar needs about 56 million dollars to complete the construction of terminal II at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA). The construction of the second terminal started in January 2011.

Chinese company- Beijing Construction Engineering Group has been responsible for construction of the airport, but the work has been surrounded by many drawbacks, including design which does not meet international standards and shoddy works.

Zanzibar also needs to find more than 230 million dollars for the construction of the new port, and already the government has signed a MoU in 2014 with the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) for the work.

The new port will have a 300 meter (984 foot) docking space and 65 meters (213 feet) of land craft, modern handling equipment with the capability to handle 200,000 containers, and 250,000 tons of loose cargo.