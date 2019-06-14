14 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Goodluck and DJ Ganyani Drop New Music Video

Cape Town — SA's top live electronic act, GoodLuck and king of afro-house Music, DJ Ganyani have just released their second highly anticipated music video for their chart-topping track, Waiting For You.

The music video released on top Dutch label, Armada Music's YouTube channel on Friday.

The video, which was filmed in the heart of Jozi, features lead vocalist Jules from GoodLuck, DJ Ganyani, and an array of extremely talented dancers.

The video is a colourful and high energy visual interpretation of the song.

It follows the story of a man who has only one leg but visions and dreams of becoming something much bigger than his disability. He wants to dance and be accepted within a crew of some of the best dancers in his city.

The video - which was conceptualised, directed and filmed by Run Jump Fly Productions - celebrates Mzansi's best, with a marriage of afro-house and electronic pop production and performance. It was directed and produced by Tristan Coetzee and Lourens Smith.

Source: Channel24

South Africa

