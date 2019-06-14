South Africa: Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza Addresses Youth in Eastern Cape, 17 Jun

press release

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, accompanied by the Eastern Cape MEC for Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni will on Monday, 17 June 2019, interact with young people in Tsomo in the Eastern Cape as part of celebrating 43 years of youth activism through Youth Month commemorative activities.

The Deputy Minister will interact with young people on issues such as the importance of applying for and collecting enabling documents, advantages of valuing such documents as well as the role of the youth in exercising their civic duties and valuing their identity.

"As we celebrate the 25 years of our hard fought democracy, we owe it to our forebears to promote and protect the gains achieved post the dark apartheid era and ensure that we address the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality, in particular amongst young people. In this regard, the Department of Home Affairs plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the youth has access to enabling documents to benefit from services offered by government and participate in other democratic processes such as general and local government elections," said Deputy Minister Nzuza.

As part of bringing services closer to the people, the Deputy Minister will hand over Smart ID cards to the identified learners to encourage first time applicants to apply for enabling documents when they turn 16 years. In addition to the interaction, Deputy Minister Nzuza will conduct a door-to-door blitz to raise awareness on services rendered by the Department of Home Affairs.

Issued by: Department of Home Affairs