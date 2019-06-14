Africa: Free State Celebrates Africa Public Service Day, 18 Jun

press release

The Free State Provincial Government will celebrate Africa Public Service Day (APSD) under the theme: "The intersection of youth empowerment and migration: entrenching a culture of good governance, ICT and innovation for inclusive service delivery".

APSD is celebrated annually throughout the continent to realise the objective of the provision and delivery of value and quality public service to citizens, and due recognition of the working conditions and the quality of officials who devote their lives to diligently serve the citizens.

The day also serves as a platform for the Public Service to showcase and reward good initiatives and achievements in the public sector. The theme and sub-themes of the APSD programme will align and integrate with the priorities of the South African government such as youth development, management of migration, harnessing information management technology and the advent of 4th Industrial Revolution.

Issued by: Free State Provincial Government