South Sudan: Juba Jails Prominent Activist, Philanthropist

A court in South Sudan has sentenced to jail political activist Peter Biar Ajak and philanthropist Kerbino Wol following accusations that they threatened the security of the state.

The High Court in Juba issued the verdict on Tuesday in the last hearing of their case.

Mr Biar was slapped with two years and Mr Wol got 10 years.

Four other co-accused received five years each.

All prison terms start from the date of detention.

Mr Biar was detained in July 2018 while Mr Wol was detained in April the same year.

Mr Biar was accused by the National Security Service (NSS) of campaigning for the downfall of President Salva Kiir, while Mr Wol was accused of masterminding subversive activities against the president.

Mr Keluel Agok, an activist, condemned the sentencing, saying it was unjust.

"The injustice accorded to the civil society activist Mr Peter Biar Ajak and Kerbino Wol in Juba Tuesday 11th June 2019 by the government of Salva Kiir is strongly condemned," he said.

The activist President Kiir's government has failed to uphold justice, accountability and transparency.

He said the leadership remains a threat to justice and rule of law in South Sudan.