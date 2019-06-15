Angola Needs 300,000 Blood Donors

Luanda — The national blood bank needs 300,000 voluntary donors to assist the health units, said Friday in Luanda, the Secretary of State for Health for the Hospital Area, Leornado Innocent.

At present, the country, with more than 26 million inhabitants, counts only on 10 thousand donors.

Official figures indicate that the National Institute of Blood requires annually at least 3,450 ml of blood to respond to the demand of hospitals.

According to Leonardo Inocêncio, who was speaking to the press on the occasion of the 14th of June, the World Blood Donor Day, there is an effort on the part of the Government to reverse the current situation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that for the functional safety of hospital units, one percent of the population should donate blood.