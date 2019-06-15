Angola: Ruling MPLA Leader Wants Militants Committed to Reforms

Luanda — The ruling MPLA President, João Lourenço, referred Saturday, in Luanda the need for his party's leadership to be strengthened with people committed to ongoing reforms in the country aimed at creating a true democratic state governed by law.

1 / 1

Participants to the 7th MPLA extraordinary congress

João Lourenço, who was speaking at the opening session of the 7th MPLA extraordinary congress, said that it is necessary to create a more just society that would give Angolans equal opportunities to fulfill their dreams.

In his speech, President João Lourenço said that the conclave aims to strengthen the unity of the party and reaffirm the leadership of its president, to broaden the composition of the central committee, so as to make it in line with the current conjuncture of society's moralization, to combat corruption and impunity.

The extraordinary congress also aims to outline strategies towards challenges such as local elections and ensure greater democratic openness and freedom of the press and of thought, expression and demonstration.

The MPLA leader recalled that his party won the general elections in 2017 with the main motto which refers to the need to improve what is right and correct what is wrong, "very noble and beautiful words on paper, but to some extent difficult, but not impossible to make them come true, he underlined.

With regard to the motto, the president said that it is one thing to speak of the manifestation of an intention; it is another thing to have the moral verticality, the courage to do so without giving in to pressures or even threats.

Are taking part in the extraordinary congress 2,448 delegates, of which 777 women and 1, 671 men.

This governing body of the MPLA will increase from 366 to 497 members. 61 percent of the new 134 members are young, to ensure the generational transition.