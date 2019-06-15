Kenya: Two Suspected Money Launders Arrested in Murang'a

Police in Murang'a County are investigating claims of money laundering after two people were arrested for allegedly 'lending' money to Mukuyu market residents.

Murang'a County Commander Josephat Kinyua said the suspects were seized on Saturday after locals told the police that they were issuing the old currency bank notes.

NEW BANK NOTES

For one to qualify for the loan, the locals said, one has to submit a photocopy of one's identity card and be ready to repay the 'loan' in new currency bank notes at 10 per cent interest rate.

"We want to find out whether the residents' claims are true especially during this transition period from old currency notes to new currency bank notes, it could be a ploy to dispose of money acquired through dubious means," Mr Kinyua told the Nation.

However, the police boss said upon interrogation, the two, a man and a woman, claimed that they were registering members for a new micro-finance organisation which will advance loan to Murang'a residents.

DOCUMENTS

Mr Kinyua said the two were interrogated and directed to report back to the police with original registration documents of the said micro-finance organisation as investigations continue.

"We want first to establish the details and the existence of the micro-finance organisation before we take action. People might come up with new tricks of money laundering," he added.

CASH

He said locals told the police that the suspects had started their business on Thursday. Mr Kinyua urged locals to continue volunteering information that could assist detectives unravel the truth.

Locals alleged that the suspects had on Thursday and Friday dished out cash to locals.

Some residents told Nation that the 'lenders' had told them that he they had offices in Juja and Ruiru.

"They had told us that they have offices in Ruiru and Juja and that they had given out cash to some of locals in Mukuyu market," said a resident.