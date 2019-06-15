Kenya: Terror Attack - Several People Feared Dead in Wajir

Several people including police officers are feared dead after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at Konton area in Wajir County Saturday morning.

Wajir County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara confirmed the 11 am attack.

"We are still getting more details and cannot tell the number of those involved. The area has poor communication network but we are getting details about what transpired and will update accordingly," Mr Kibaara said.

RESERVISTS

It is suspected those involved were police officers. Also, unconfirmed reports said some three national police reservists had also been abducted near the scene of Saturday's attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants. Police in the North Eastern region have been on high alert following heightened activities of Al Shabaab militants.

Last week, public service vehicle operations were suspended on Mandera over terror threat.

In a statement seen by the Nation, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai confirmed the 10.50 am incident involving 11 police officers.

PATROL

Mr Mutyambai said the police land cruiser was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device while the officers were on patrol between Khorof-harar and Konton in Wajir County.

He said more resources including aerial surveillance had been dispatched to the operation.