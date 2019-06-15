Uganda: UPDF Soldiers Grab Bobi Wine's Promoter From Press Conference

Kampala — UPDF soldiers have arrested Mr Andy John Mukasa, the proprietor of Bajjo Events and Marketing Agency Limited, at a press conference in Kampala.

The operatives Saturday stormed City Bar located in the heart of Centenary Park in Kampala, where Mr Mukasa was addressing a joint press conference with his colleagues.

The soldiers dragged Mr Mukasa to a waiting van which sped off to unknown destination.

Army spokesman, Brig Richard Karemire could not comment on the matter.

He said he was not aware of any arrest made by the soldiers.

Mr Mukasa in conjunction with Mr Abby Musinguzi, the proprietor of Abtex Productions, were announcing their plan to organise a People's Marathon to collect money to support Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and orphans whose parents have died during the ongoing People Power struggle.

People Power is a political platform that was formed by Bobi Wine, the Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament.

Over 120 music shows by the singer-cum-politician have in the past been stopped by security agencies.

Mr Musinguzi, later said that they will suspend Bobi Wine's concerts until court pronounces itself in a case they filed against the Inspector General of Police " who has been illegally stopping the shows because we believe in the rule of law."

"As we wait for court and since Bobi Wine is a hot cake, we are going to organise a marathon dubbed People's Marathon where each participant will pay Shs10, 000. We have done this to earn money for Bobi Wine whose concerts have been blocked," Mr Musinguzi said.