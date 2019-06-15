Zimbabwe: Bmx Nationals Champs On Today

OVER 35 local riders will today converge at Harare BMX Club track for the Zimbabwe BMX Nationals with most of the participants expected to use the event to prepare for other upcoming major racing meets. The event will see the riders racing in different age-groups from the six-and-under to the Open category.

Harare BMX chairperson, Jean Nascimento, said they are expecting a huge turnout in the six-and-under age group.

"We have 39 riders who have entered for the race tomorrow (today). There are 10 age-groups racing with our six-and-Under age-group being our biggest.

"This is particularly exciting to see such a growth in our younger years and we look forward to seeing them develop in the sport.

"Our eldest age-group include the likes of Andrew Mwanjira and Tawanda Marova, our trainers in Harare who always give their best to our kids," said Nascimento.

The likes of Tariq Shelton and Daniel Collett are also set to defend their titles in their respective age-groups today.