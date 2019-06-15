Nigeria: Kaduna Gov Creates Three New Ministries

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has signed an Executive Order creating three new ministries and abolishing three others.

The spokesman of the governor, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Aruwan said the restructuring does not increase the number of ministries that were pruned to 14 when el-Rufai assumed office in 2015.

The new ministries, according to the statement, are Business, Innovation and Technology; Housing and Urban Development; as well as Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The other three ministries abolished included Commerce, Industry & Tourism; Rural & Community Development; and Water Resources.

The statement said: "In a major rejig of the governance structure, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has signed an Executive Order to create and restructure ministries in Kaduna State.

"The order abolishes the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Tourism, the Ministry of Rural & Community Development and the Ministry of Water Resources.

"It amends the mandates of the ministries responsible for local government, women and social development, works and sports.

"The newly created ministries are; Business, Innovation and Technology which will coordinate the development of skills, business, trade and manufacturing in the state.

"Housing & Urban Development has the mandate to ensure the construction and maintenance of public buildings and to promote the expansion of the housing stock in the state.

"It will also be in charge of ensuring the enforcement of development control regulations, and the implementation of urban planning and country planning policies and urban renewal programmes in the state.

"Internal Security and Home Affairs has the mandate to coordinate internal security matters and liaison with security agencies in the state.

"It is expected to enhance the state government's capacity to address security challenges. It will also supervise the activities of parastatals and agencies performing home affairs functions."

The statement added that the mandates of some ministries like Sports Development and Education, among others, have either been expanded or amended.

It stated further that: "The list of commissioners nominated to lead these ministries will be forwarded to the Kaduna State House of Assembly as soon as it reconvenes."