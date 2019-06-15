Kenya: 30 Local Pros Named for KCB Karen Masters

Kenya will be represented by 30 professional golfers at this year's KCB Karen Masters at the Karen Country Club in two weeks time.

According to the list released yesterday by Professional Golfers of Kenya(PGK) chairman Charan Thethy, the 30 pros included five exempted players, namely, Simon Ngige of Thika Sports Club and Justus Madoya who made the cut during this year's Magical Kenya Open, and Dismas Indiza, Mohit Mediratta, and Rizwan Charania who made the cut in last year's Masters.

The remaining 25 players are those who made it through the KCB Road to Karen Masters which was open to all the pros in the country.

Those who qualified include the 51-year-old Jacob Okello who remains the most successful Kenyan pro in international events.

Okello, now based at Golf Park, finished second in the 1998 Kenya Open at Muthaiga.

Also making it to the Masters at Karen is one of the youngest and latest to turn pro Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Lab, and the oldest in the group, 57-year-old Hesbon Kutwa of Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Thethy said that there will be five reserve players who will be on standby in case of a drop out.