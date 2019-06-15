15 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested With Abalone in Worcester

The endeavours of SAPS to tackle the illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape resulted in the arrest of two suspects aged 32 and 39 for the possession of abalone on Friday, 14 June 2019, in Worcester.

At about 20:00 information was operationalized in a joint venture between Crime Intelligence and members attached to K9 Unit in Worcester, when information was followed up of abalone in a bus that was traveling from Cape Town destined for Gauteng.

At Worcester the identified bus was stopped at a petrol filling station and searches were conducted. Members were assisted by sniffing dogs who found eight brown boxes that were wrapped in plastics, containing dried abalone. When counted, 2 236 units of dried abalone worth an estimated street value of R800 000-00 was confiscated, and two suspects were arrested.

The suspects are expected to appear at Worcester Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 18 June 2019, on charges of possession of abalone.

