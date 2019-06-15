Kenya: My Bond With Uhuru Kenyatta Is Intact, Says DP William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has told off a section of Nyanza MPs pushing President Uhuru Kenyatta to pick ODM leader Raila Odinga as his preferred 2022 successor.

Dr Ruto also laughed off Mr Odinga's presidential ambitions saying (in 2022) it is Jubilee government's development plan that will continue.

RIDDLES

"The riddles of succession will not start. It is development that will continue. Those pushing President for endorsements should know that Jubilee Party has its plan and history. We know where we come from and where we are heading," stated Dr Ruto at a funds drive at St Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Mukurweini on Saturday.

Dr Ruto denied claims made by a political faction known as Kieleweke that his relationship with President Kenyatta was frosty and rocky.

"My friendship with president Kenyatta started long ago before he became President. I supported his ambition since 2002. Nobody should lecture me on how to support the President," stated Dr Ruto.

TOURS

While terming his bond with the Head of State as intact, Dr Ruto explained his numerous tours around the country, popularly known as 'Tangatanga', happen with President Kenyatta's authority.

"Those raising questions should forgive me because I am doing my job which I was elected to do. I will be faithful to the responsibility given to me as Deputy President to support [President] Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver on Jubilee Party's manifesto," said Dr Ruto.

He referred to the Kieleweke group and the Opposition leaders fighting his ambition as detractors.

He was accompanied by Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina, Woman Representative Rahab Mukami and MPs Anthony Kiai (Mukurweini), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Mike Muchira (Oljororok), Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya), Gichuhi Mwangi (Tetu) and Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka).

TEAM EMBRACE

Ms Mukami and Ms Kihara condemned their female colleagues in Team Embrace for misleading the public that the group was formed to preach national cohesion and peace only to start attacking Dr Ruto.

"The Embrace Team should brace itself for hard times ahead. Sabina Chege (Murang'a Woman Rep) will cry more because of associating with people who were opposed to Uhuru's re-election. Voters are sharp," said Ms Kihara.

The two women leaders announced a separate lobby for women politicians had been launched on Friday in Malindi to root for Dr Ruto's Presidency.

According to Mr Gachagua, the Team Embrace led by Ms Chege and Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru should come alive to the fact that all politics are local.

CAMPAIGN

"If you walk with those who were insulting the President, what do you expect?" posed Mr Gachagua, while referring to the meeting held by Team Embrace in Kenol Murang'a county on Friday.

The MPs also told off their Nyanza colleagues who are pushing President Kenyatta to pick Mr Odinga as his successor.

"Mr Odinga should first ditch ODM and join Jubilee to contest for the Jubilee's Presidential ticket if he wants President Kenyatta's endorsement. They are accusing DP Ruto of doing politics while in real sense he is launching development projects as they campaign in funerals," said Mr Gachagua.