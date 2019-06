press release

A suspect's freedom came to an end when he was arrested with a firearm in Urfield Road, Lavender Hill.

While busy with stop and search operations, the members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit, arrested a 27 year old male who was in possession of a .38 special revolver at about 23:00 on Friday, 14 June 2019.

The suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 18 June 2019, facing a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition.