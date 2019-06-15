South Africa: Mosque Shootout - Police Launch Manhunt As Dashcam Footage of Newtown Mosque Robbery Emerges

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for three suspects wanted for an armed robbery outside a Johannesburg mosque.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said they are looking for occupants of a black Mercedes Benz sedan who were involved in the robbery of a substantial amount of money on Friday afternoon.

"So far, no one has been arrested ... and we are investigating an armed robbery case. We are appealing to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward. Any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects may be rewarded," he said.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media.

In it, a shootout ensues between the armed suspects and security guards outside the Hamidia Mosque in Newtown.

Dlamini explained that shots were fired at security guards in a bakkie outside the mosque and when they took cover the suspects stole the money and fled the scene.

He could not confirm social media posts which suggested that the stolen money was from a collection during a prayer session at the mosque.

Source: News24