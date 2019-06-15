14 June 2019

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: El-Rufai Appoints Eight Special Advisers

By Aza Msue Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.

In a statement by the governor's spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, explained that some of the Special Advisers are reappointed to the roles they played in the first-term of the governor, including Aisha Dikko (Legal), Muyiwa Adekeye (Media & Communication) and Martins Akumazi (Project Implementation). Sagir Balarabe Musa joins the team as Special Adviser (Human Capital Development).

"The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointments of eight Special Advisers to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

"Many of the Special Advisers are reappointed to their first-term roles, while one is joining the team afresh. The appointees are as follows:

Aisha DikkoLegal Matters

Muyiwa AdekeyeMedia & Communication

Dr.Salamatu IsahEconomic Matters

Martins AkumaziProject Implementation and Result Delivery

Dr. Ayo AdedokunConflict Resolution

Hadiza MuazuInter-Governmental Relations

Mary OlarerinProgramme Monitoring & Evaluation

Sagir Balarabe MusaHuman Capital Development

"The Special Advisers on Human Capital Development and Programme Monitoring and Evaluation will be based in the Deputy Governor's Office. The Adviser on Project Implementation and Results Delivery will operate from the office of the Secretary to the State Government." the statement said.

