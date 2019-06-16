Kenya: I Was Not Booed, I Cried for Uhuru, Says Sabina Chege

Murang'a County Woman Rep Sabina Chege has refuted claims that she was booed on Friday during the Embrace rally at Kimorori grounds, saying she only cried after "getting emotional for President Uhuru Kenyatta".

According to Ms Chege, she got emotional after seeing the love that the head of State has demonstrated for Murang'a County after his administration distributed goodies worth millions of shillings during the event which was attended by Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Naomi Shebesh, Ms Priscilla Nyokabi of the National Gender and Equality Commission and elected women form across the country.

"I dare anyone with a video clip of me being booed to produce it. I was never heckled; I was only overwhelmed by the love that the President has for the great county. Receiving vaccination machines worth Sh36 million and cheques for women and youth worth Sh25 million is not a simple joke. I was overcome by the love and cried upon realising that there are people who just want to rubbish the development agenda in the county and in the region," she said.

Speaking Sunday at Kahatia Primary School where she sponsored a free medical camp, Ms Chege added that apart from the support by the President Kenyatta's administration, women leaders elected on different political parties escorted her to launch the development projects and spoke well about her, a move that aroused her emotions and she wept in public.

"It has never happened [that] leaders elected on Jubilee, ODM, Wiper, Kanu and others sharing a podium in Murang'a. Expressing support [for] the head of State is magnificent and that's why I cautioned the youth not to embarrass me. This was in reference to an incident in Kandara where a church service was disrupted when Kiambu Woman Representative rose to speak, and as a matter of fact, the youth never embarrassed me," she added.

The woman rep told off political leaders whom she said are out to capitalise on her emotions, saying it was a passing cloud.

She urged leaders to concentrate on their mandate to serve their constituents.

Prior to Ms Chege's incident, Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki had maintained that she only recognises President Kenyatta as the country's and the Mt Kenya region's boss and told the gathering that she would pass her greetings to him.

But in reaction, a section of the locals told the MP to also pass greetings to the Deputy President William Ruto.

In the morning, there were leaflets which had been distributed to the grounds written "Embrace ni Rao", meaning the women's league belongs to opposition chief Raila Odinga.