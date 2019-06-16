South Africa: Two Die in Fatal Crash - Uitenhage

press release

The South African Police Service in Uitenhage are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the fatal crash between two vehicles just before midnight last night, Saturday, 15 June 2019. It is alleged that the driver of a blue VW Polo, with four passengers and a grey Hyundai Getz, with only a driver, collided on the R334 (Rocklands Road, Uitenhage) at about 23:55. Two male occupants of the VW Polo passed on at the scene, whilst four others were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The names of the deceased will be released after their next-of-kin was informed. Ends

