Nigeria: Senator Ida's Son Weds Almakura's Daughter in Nasarawa

The Chief of Kwandere, Alhaji Ahmadu Almakura, on Saturday gave out his daughter's hands in marriage to the son of Senator Ibrahim M. Ida.

Almakura is an elder brother to Umaru Almakura, a former governor and now senator representing Nasarawa in the Senate.

The couple, Muhammad Ibrahim Ida and Amina Ahmadu Almakura, were joined by the Chief Imam of Gabas Mosque, Kwandere, in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, Sheikh Abdullahi Liman.

During the wedding fatiha, the Chief Imam enjoined the couple to tolerate each other and always dialogue for their marriage to last long.

The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, Emmanuel Akabe, represented Governor Abdullahi Sule at the event.

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage (rtd) represented the bride's family while the Ɗan-Madamin Katsina, Alhaji Sada Usman Usman Nagogo, who was the leader of the delegation, represented the groom's family on behalf of Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

On April 23, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman sent a 25-man delegation, headed by Alhaji Usman Usman Nagogo, Dan-Madamin Katsina, to the then Governor of Nasarawa State Senator Umaru Almakura to Nasarawa for the engagement between Amina and Muhammadu.

The event was attended by many dignitaries, Daily Trust reports.