Nigeria: Okorocha to Ihedioha - Stop Harassing My Wife, Children

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has urged the governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to stop government officials from harassing his wife, children and other family members over alleged possession of government cars and property.

In a statement, Friday night, signed by Okorocha's Special Adviser (Media), Sam Onwuemeodo, the Senator representing Imo West in the Senate, particularly, appealed to Ihedioha, to caution the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Uche Onyeagucha, to stop the act henceforth.

It read: "We appeal to Emeka Ihedioha to take charge as the governor and halt harassment and abuse of the wife and children of the former governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha by his senior appointees and their foot soldiers.

"Specifically, Governor Ihedioha should call Uche Onyeaguocha and his thugs to order.

"Chief Ihedioha should not create an ugly history or set a very bad precedent as the first governor of the State who took delight in harassing the children and wife of the man he succeeded as governor.

"If Ihedioha's government wanted anything from any of the former governor's children or wife, they could do so through the Police or DSS in the state. Invading their houses or impounding their private vehicles even from the workshops for any reason, is barbaric and should be frowned at... "

Meanwhile, the state government, in a statement signed by the SSG, Onyeagucha, had directed anyone, including the former state government officer holders in possession of vehicles and property to return them.